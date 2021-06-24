Deaths: June 24, 2021

COLLINS, Corey T., 42
Racine (formerly of West Branch, Mich.), June 19, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HETTRICK, John H., 63
Racine, June 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KAPLAN, Rose M., 91
Racine, June 23, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NIELSEN, Frances “Fran” E., 87
Racine, June 22, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHNEIKER, Scottie “Scooter” J., 63
Waterford, June 22, Zablocki VA Medical Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
SCHRODER, Scott William, 67
Racine, June 21, St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
SZYMANDERA, Stefanie A., 37
Racine, June 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.