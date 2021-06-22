 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: June 22, 2021
0 Comments
Deaths

Deaths: June 22, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FERRELL, Pastor Richard G., 86

Racine, June 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GERLACH, Wendy M., 37

Broomfield, Colo. (formerly of Kenosha), May 12, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lafayette, Colo., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GORMAN, Joyce, 91

Mount Pleasant, June 16, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LALOR, Dean D., 74

Racine, June 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MARKOVIC, Stanisa “Stan,” 80

Racine, June 18, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MICKE, Judith A., 66

Burlington, June 19, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MILLER, Cory J., 63

Racine, June 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SILVASI, Stephen L., 64

Racine, June 18, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TANNER, Samuel, 14

Kenosha, June 13, Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TURCU, Radu M., 82

Racine, June 20, Ascension Healthcare, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips to help you drive safely

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News