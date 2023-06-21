BARINA, Jerome F. “Jerry,” 93
Racine, June 19, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BROUWERS, Donald W., 76
Sturtevant, June 6, at Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Administration Medical Center, Milwaukee, Cremation Society of Milwaukee.
GORDON, Alicia T., 45
Racine, June 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LENDMAN, Paul A., 87
Kenosha, June 19, at Froedtert Medical Center-Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHAUB, Eleanor, 96
Walworth, June 19, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
WIRT, David A., 74
Racine, June 17, at Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.