 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: June 21, 2021
0 Comments

Deaths: June 21, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GEBEL, Lynn Diane, 77

Burlington, June 19, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

MILLER, Michael A. “Mike,” 39

Franklin, formerly of Racine, June 18 at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News