Deaths: June 21, 2021

GEBEL, Lynn Diane, 77
Burlington, June 19, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
MILLER, Michael A. “Mike,” 39
Franklin, formerly of Racine, June 18 at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Lauren Henning
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today