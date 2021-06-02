Deaths: June 2, 2021

DAWKINS, Shirley L., 75
Racine, May 31, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HESS, Thomas A., 84
New Smyrna Beach, Fla. (formerly of Racine), May 30, Indigo Manor, Daytona Beach, Fla., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KELAND, Katherine “Nikki,” 73
Racine, Mat 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KOCH, Dorothy L., 67
Racine, May 30, Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena’s Shorelight Memory Support, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MCCRAY, Gloria L., 78
Racine, May 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROTHERING, Donald V., 82
Caledonia, May 30, Ignite Medical Center, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STOCCHETTI, Viola, 86
Lyons, May 30, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
WESPETAT, Phyllis “Penny” C., 76
Racine, May 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.