Deaths: June 2, 2021
DAWKINS, Shirley L., 75

Racine, May 31, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HESS, Thomas A., 84

New Smyrna Beach, Fla. (formerly of Racine), May 30, Indigo Manor, Daytona Beach, Fla., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KELAND, Katherine “Nikki,” 73

Racine, Mat 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KOCH, Dorothy L., 67

Racine, May 30, Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena’s Shorelight Memory Support, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MCCRAY, Gloria L., 78

Racine, May 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROTHERING, Donald V., 82

Caledonia, May 30, Ignite Medical Center, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STOCCHETTI, Viola, 86

Lyons, May 30, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

WESPETAT, Phyllis “Penny” C., 76

Racine, May 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

