Deaths: June 2, 2020
Deaths

LEE, Leslie, 75

Union Grove, June 1 at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove

HOLUB, Steven P., 33

May 27 at Ascension-All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant

DECKER, Cynthia S. “Cindy,” 66

Racine, May 31 at her home, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine

