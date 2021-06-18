Deaths: June 18, 2021

CHRISTENSEN, Gloria J., 73
Racine, June 16, Seasons-Ignite, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
COYNE, Dorothy J., 74
Racine, June 17, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NOLL, Laverne Kirt, 99
Racine, June 14, Ignite Medical, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
PIZUR, Lori, 57
Brighton, June 7, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
RASMUSSEN, Patricia, 70
Twin Lakes, June 12, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
TICE, Catherine, 75
Kenosha, June 16, The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehabilitation, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.