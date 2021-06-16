Deaths: June 16, 2021

ARFSTEN, Jeanne, 81
Waterford, June 13, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
BOSE, Wayne H., 79
Racine, June 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DUE, Robert F., 82
Waterford, June 13, Waterford Senior Living, Waterford, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
ERICKSON, Jeffery C., 56
LARSON, Charlotte E., 95
Racine, June 14, Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NOLL, Laverne K., 99
Racine, June 14, Ignite Medical, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SHEFCHIK, Edward W., 89
Trevor, June 12, Aurora — Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SWINGLE, Darlene “Bunny” J., 86
Kansasville, June 12, at her daughter’s residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
WOJCIECHOWSKI, Jacquelyn M., 86
Waterford, June 13, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.