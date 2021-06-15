Deaths: June 15, 2021

AZARIAN, Lance L., 36
Somers, June 11, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GRACEFFA, Samuel J. Sr., 89
Racine, June 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JENSEN, Stanley A., 94
Racine, June 13, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KREMIS, Kenneth “Kenny” R., 65
Racine, June 11, Franklin Ascension, Franklin, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MATT, Ronald W., 79
Racine, June 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.