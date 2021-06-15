 Skip to main content
Deaths: June 15, 2021
Deaths

AZARIAN, Lance L., 36

Somers, June 11, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GRACEFFA, Samuel J. Sr., 89

Racine, June 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JENSEN, Stanley A., 94

Racine, June 13, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KREMIS, Kenneth “Kenny” R., 65

Racine, June 11, Franklin Ascension, Franklin, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MATT, Ronald W., 79

Racine, June 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

