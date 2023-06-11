ELLIS, Ruth, 91
Racine, June 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOOD, Catherine G., 55
Racine, June 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KARCZEWSKI, Barbara B. (Nee: Martin), 87
Burlington, June 8, at LindenGrove Communities, Mukwonago, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
MORGAN, Jeanette, 70
Racine, June 9, at Open Arms Assisted Living, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROSZKOWSKI, Phyllis T., 95
Mount Pleasant, June 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHNEIDER, Dr. Allan F., 97
Racine, June 9, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STUCKY, David A., 86
Stevens Point, formerly of Racine, June 9, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SZYBSKI, Kathleen L., 76
Caledonia, June 5, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
VANDERLEEST, Barbara J., 69
Mount Pleasant, June 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.