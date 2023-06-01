CARBONNEAU, Joan M., 89
Mount Pleasant, May 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GRASS, Richard C., 63
Delavan, May 30, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HOCKMAN, Richard, 87
Burlington, May 30, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
LANG, Kristine, 65
Raymond, May 29, at Froedtert Medical College, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MANDERNACK, Lawrence G., 82
Racine, May 27, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
MATKUS, Thomas “Tom,” 82
Yorkville, May 28, at Franklin Ascension Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MYKISEN, Eileen, 78
Burlington, May 30, at Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
NIVA, Kenneth C. “K.C.” Jr., 62
Racine, May 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PAULICK, Dolores, 90
Racine, May 30, Azura Memory Care, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SAUTIER, John E., 80
Racine, May 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
SUGGS, Layman, 82
Milwaukee, May 29, at Froedtert Medical College, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.