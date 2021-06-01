 Skip to main content
Deaths: June 1, 2021
GOLUBSKI, David F., 69

Racine, May 29, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROTKIS, Joan C., 77

Racine, May 29, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VANDENBERG, Kathleen A., 73

May 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

