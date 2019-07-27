DISCHLER, Sr. Juliana, O.P., 93
Racine, July 25, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
HUNT, Edward H. Jr., 84
Racine, July 25, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
NICHOLS, Regina E. “Reggie,” 88
Racine, July 25, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
REDMAN, Geoffrey M., 74
Wind Lake, July 25, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
STEIN, Timothy J., 54
Mount Pleasant, July 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STEINHOFF, James G., 91
Yuma, Ariz., July 24, at Kindred Homes II, Yuma, Ariz., Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove
