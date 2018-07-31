Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ALLEN, Cleopra L., 71

Racine, July 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DAVID, Robert J., 75

Racine, July 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

EDMONSTON, Dorothy “Dot,” 92

Racine, July 27, Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

JOHNSON, Bettie J., 92

Racine, July 30, Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KOKER, Diane, 71

Racine, July 28, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

OWENS, Donald H., 89

Racine, July 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Casey Family Options, Kenosha.

ROLAND, Dallas E., 89

Racine, July 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

STAUSS, Ellen M., 90

Racine, July 30, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

