{{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTENSON, Beverly J., 80

Waterford, July 23, at East Troy Manor, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MEYER, Robert R., 78

Wind Lake, July 22, Integrity Funeral Service, Rochester.

ROSSMAN, Wayne D., 84

Mount Pleasant, July 22, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SIMON, Beverly J., 88

Merrill, formerly of Racine, July 20, at Ascension St. Charles Hospital, Weston, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SORENSON, Harold, 62

Racine, July 22, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

VESELY, Stanley A., 78

Whitewater, July 20, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall, Dover, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

WELLS, Ervin C., 82

Burlington, July 21, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: July 24, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments