{{featured_button_text}}

DORNON, David A., 69

June 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

SIMS, Earlene, 66

Racine, June 29, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WRIXTON, Cornelia P., 96

Burlington, June 30, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: July 2, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments