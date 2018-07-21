Subscribe for 17¢ / day

COOK, Harold, 75

Union Grove, July 20, Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

COVEY, Grace A., 89

Racine, July 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GILLER, Lieselotte, 86

Lake Geneva, formerly of Burlington, July 20, Geneva Lakes Manor, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MARSHALL, Curtiss, 74

Racine, July 20, Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PACCAGNELLA, Dean E., 54

Racine, July 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WELLS, Dorothy V., 86

Racine, July 21, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Ozaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WESTERBECK, Arnold J., 86

Racine, July 17, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: July 22, 2018
