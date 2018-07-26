Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BENIK, Susan E., 60

Mount Pleasant, July 24, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GONZALEZ, Judith A., 80

Racine, July 23, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HESS, Marian, 91

Union Grove, July 25, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

Deaths: July 26, 2018
