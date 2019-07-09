CARR, Peggy, 61
Formerly of Racine, July 8, at the Atrium of Williams Bay, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
COTTER, Ennette M., 61
Racine, July 6, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HEBARD, Bernice, 93
July 7, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HEGEMANN, Norbert, 72
July 7, at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Va., Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
JOEHNK, Ann M., 100
July 7, at Personally Yours Senior Living Dolphin House, Rochester, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
LEON-COOPER, Monica, 54
Burlington, July 4, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
RASMUSSEN, Rose A., 89
Racine, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
