{{featured_button_text}}

CARR, Peggy, 61

Formerly of Racine, July 8, at the Atrium of Williams Bay, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

COTTER, Ennette M., 61

Racine, July 6, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HEBARD, Bernice, 93

July 7, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HEGEMANN, Norbert, 72

July 7, at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Va., Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

JOEHNK, Ann M., 100

July 7, at Personally Yours Senior Living Dolphin House, Rochester, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LEON-COOPER, Monica, 54

Burlington, July 4, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

RASMUSSEN, Rose A., 89

Racine, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: July 9, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments