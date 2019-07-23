BERGSTROM, Agnes, 86
Racine, July 19, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
CRAMER, Terry S., 61
Racine, July 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
DEL VAQUERA, Maria, 83
Racine, July 22, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home.
DOKA, Daniel C., 75
Union Grove, July 21, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
MINTON, Gary W., 73
Monroe, La., formerly of Racine, March 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RUYTER, Roy W., 69
Racine, June 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
