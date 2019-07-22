DENZER, Joyce

July 18, at West Allis Memorial Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

HAGEDORN, Mark

East Troy, July 18, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

KRAMER, Katherine L., 92

Racine, July 19, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KUHNS, Henry C. Jr., 86

Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Racine, July 15, at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MACLENNAN, George R. 78

Twin Lakes, formerly of Racine, July 16, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MILLER, Coleen R., 88

Mount Pleasant, July 19, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHOFF, James E., 77

Racine, July 21, at St. Luke’s Aurora Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SHAH, Usha A., 70

Somers, July 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

the life of: Deaths: July 22, 2019
