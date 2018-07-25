Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FANDRY, Donald, 65

Racine, July 23, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HAAS, Beverly M., 86

Racine, July 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KROHN, Thomas C., 76

Racine, July 21, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KUJAWINSKI, Elizabeth A. “Betty,” 84

Genoa City, July 23, Atrium Healthcare, Williams Bay, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

ROWLAND, J. David, 85

Racine, July 23, Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: July 25, 2018
