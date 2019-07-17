CATALDO, Sawyer S.J., infant
Racine, July 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DeROSE, Sharon L., 84
Racine, July 14, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
DETTMANN, Joyce A., 84
Racine, July 14, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FEEST, Mike E., 69
Elk Grove, Ill., formerly of Racine, July 14, Alexian Brothers Hospice, Elk Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
IGNASIAK, Stephanie, 30
Dover, July 7, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
KOHLER, Phyllis, 95
July 15, at Brookside Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MILAM, Ann M., 73
Froedert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
SCHULTZ, Judith A., 73
Wind Lake, July 13, at Aurora St Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
SPAULDING, Scott B., 61
Racine, July 13, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WHITNALL, Bill D., 77
Mount Pleasant, July 14, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
