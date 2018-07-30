Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ANTINUCCI, Maria R., 69

Racine, July 29, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

COLLINS, Donald T., 84

Burlington, July 28, Aurora VNA Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

GIVENS, Jonathan R., 28

Kenosha, July 27, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: July 30, 2018
