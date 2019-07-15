BETKO, Donna L., 78
Racine, July 13, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
DAMASCHKE, Kenneth R., 80
July 14, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HENKES, Beatrice A. “Bea,” 89
Racine, July 14, at The Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MAURER, Betty J., 93
Racine, July 13, at the Villa at Lincoln Park, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
