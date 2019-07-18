BOATNER, Charles F., 64

Racine, July 16, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HARDIN, Mother Mary L., 85

July 16, Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

McGEE, Anthony “Tudy,”51

July 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Deaths: July 18, 2019
