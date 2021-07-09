 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: July 9, 2021
0 Comments
Deaths

Deaths: July 9, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEL NEGRO, Arvila “Fay,” 53

Madison (formerly of Racine), July 5, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FALKNER, Shirley S. (nee: Holloway), 72

Racine, June 30, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RITTER, Karen A., 83

Mount Pleasant, July 7, Woodlands Creek Senior Living, Clive, Iowa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILSON, Phyllis L., 91

Racine, July 6, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ZELENSKI, Phyllis F., 73

Racine, July 4, Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News