Deaths: July 7, 2021
Deaths

Deaths: July 7, 2021

BODENBACH, Arline M., 97

Racine, July 5, Elizabeth Garden, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

CZARNY, Rose, 88

Mount Pleasant, July 3, Vitas Ruth Hospice House, West Allis, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DARBY, Deacon Lillard, 85

Racine, June 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FIELD, Rose Marie (nee: Fredrick), 92

Racine, July 5, Parkview Gardens Assisted Living Apartments, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GOETSCH, Ronald Dean, 84

Racine, June 26, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MATTHEWS, John L. Jr., 93

Racine, July 4, Oak Crest Villa, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MILLER, Phyllis Marie, 66

Green Bay (formerly of Racine), July 3, Meadowbrook at Appleton, Appleton, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

POND, Gerald L., 53

Racine, July 5, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SPALLA, Eva J., 87

Racine, July 3, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STROBL, Frank, 83

Racine, July 2, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SVENDSEN, Richard “Dick” H., 84

Racine, July 4, The Pillars at Crystal Bay Assisted Living in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

