Deaths: July 7, 2021

BODENBACH, Arline M., 97
Racine, July 5, Elizabeth Garden, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
CZARNY, Rose, 88
Mount Pleasant, July 3, Vitas Ruth Hospice House, West Allis, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DARBY, Deacon Lillard, 85
Racine, June 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FIELD, Rose Marie (nee: Fredrick), 92
Racine, July 5, Parkview Gardens Assisted Living Apartments, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GOETSCH, Ronald Dean, 84
Racine, June 26, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MATTHEWS, John L. Jr., 93
Racine, July 4, Oak Crest Villa, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MILLER, Phyllis Marie, 66
Green Bay (formerly of Racine), July 3, Meadowbrook at Appleton, Appleton, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
POND, Gerald L., 53
Racine, July 5, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SPALLA, Eva J., 87
Racine, July 3, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STROBL, Frank, 83
Racine, July 2, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SVENDSEN, Richard “Dick” H., 84
Racine, July 4, The Pillars at Crystal Bay Assisted Living in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.