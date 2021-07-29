Deaths: July 29, 2021

FOX, Raymond L., 75
Racine, July 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GERTH, Gary A., 81
Burlington, July 26, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
GRYGERA, Barbara E., 75
Kenosha, July 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
THOMPSON, Carl W. Jr., 45
Kenosha, July 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WERNER, Elizabeth “Betty” J., 73
Racine, July 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
