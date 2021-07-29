 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: July 29, 2021
0 Comments
Deaths

Deaths: July 29, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOX, Raymond L., 75

Racine, July 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GERTH, Gary A., 81

Burlington, July 26, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

GRYGERA, Barbara E., 75

Kenosha, July 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

THOMPSON, Carl W. Jr., 45

Kenosha, July 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WERNER, Elizabeth “Betty” J., 73

Racine, July 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A zombie-obsessed bride had her ‘dream wedding’ dedicated to 'The Walking Dead'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News