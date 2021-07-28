Deaths: July 28, 2021

ANTHONY, Hannah L., 80
Racine, July 25, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GROVES, Michael Jr., 32
Racine, July 26, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HEDSTROM, Betty J., 94
Mount Pleasant, July 27, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KORTENDICK, Carl, 63
Racine, July 25, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WILSON, Marleen J., 88
Racine, July 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
