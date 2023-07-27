ANDERSEN, Henry A., 94

Racine, July 25, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CLERK, Shsnestine D., 35

Racine, July 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GUARASCIO, Mary J., 79

Mount Pleasant, July 21, at Aurora Medical Center—Mount Pleasant, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HOLLOW, John A. “Jack,” 84

Racine, July 22, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HORVATH, Jeffrey L., 73

Racine, July 26, at Aurora Medical Center—Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KUNKA, Dolores G. “Dee,” 89

Racine, July 24, at Aurora Medical Center—Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LINDSEY-BUCKNER, Helen M., 76

Racine, July 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MALONE, George E. III “Junnie,” 31

Racine, July 23, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MUELLER, Marion M., 84

Racine, July 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MURPHY, Kathleen, 90

Racine, July 25, at Courtyard at Bellevue, Green Bay, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHOLZEN, Virginia A., 70

Racine, July 26, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital—Milwaukee Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SLAYTON, Marsha (Nee: Chester), 76

Lake Geneva, July 26, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

WELLS, Arthur M., 83

Racine, July 26, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.