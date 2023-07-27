ANDERSEN, Henry A., 94
Racine, July 25, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CLERK, Shsnestine D., 35
Racine, July 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GUARASCIO, Mary J., 79
Mount Pleasant, July 21, at Aurora Medical Center—Mount Pleasant, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HOLLOW, John A. “Jack,” 84
Racine, July 22, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HORVATH, Jeffrey L., 73
Racine, July 26, at Aurora Medical Center—Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KUNKA, Dolores G. “Dee,” 89
Racine, July 24, at Aurora Medical Center—Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LINDSEY-BUCKNER, Helen M., 76
Racine, July 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MALONE, George E. III “Junnie,” 31
Racine, July 23, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MUELLER, Marion M., 84
Racine, July 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MURPHY, Kathleen, 90
Racine, July 25, at Courtyard at Bellevue, Green Bay, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SCHOLZEN, Virginia A., 70
Racine, July 26, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital—Milwaukee Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SLAYTON, Marsha (Nee: Chester), 76
Lake Geneva, July 26, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
WELLS, Arthur M., 83
Racine, July 26, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.