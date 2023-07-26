CIESLAK, Walter J., 102
July 17, at a hospice facility in Cypress, Calif., Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
CLIFFORD, Raymond, 85
The Villages, Fla., March 17, at Orlando Regional Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
DAHLMAN, Keith F., 73
Kansasville, July 14, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
DAWSON, Joan K., 90
Racine, July 20, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
JOHNSON, James D., 91
Union Grove, July 21, at Timber Oaks, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KNUTH, David, 60
Kansasville, July 25, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KREKLING, John L., 87
Mount Pleasant, July 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MAY, Alice M., 85
Kenosha, formerly of Racine, July 22, at Froedtert South Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROELING, Jennifer L., 51
Clinton, July 22, at Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
WENDORF, Scott W., 62
Union Grove, July 15, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
WUERTH, Shirley A., 96
Lake Geneva, July 20, at Village Glen Memory Care, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.