Deaths: July 24

AGER, Randall, 80

Racine, July 21, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

CAROLAN, Mary Elizabeth “Betty,” 97

Racine, July 17 at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHRAMOSTA, Margaret M., 86

Racine, July 22 at her daughter’s home in Evanston, Ill., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FREY, Rita L., 87

Burlington, July 19 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.

LANGE, Hilary C., 79

Raymond, July 21, at his residence, Heritage Funeral Home, Oak Creek.

SORENSON, Richard “Rich” Melvin, 64

Racine, July 19, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

