Deaths: July 23, 2020
STELLMAN, Kelly J., 61

Ocala, Florida and formerly of Racine, July 22 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. 

COOK, Anthony T., 48

Phoenix, Arizona and formerly of Racine, July 20 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant. 

PAVLIK, Rudolph B., 91

Waterford, July 22, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KLENOSKI, Mary J., 70

Waterford, July 21 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove. 

