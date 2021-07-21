 Skip to main content
Deaths: July 21, 2021
Deaths

Deaths: July 21, 2021

ALLEN, Levi “Bogie,” 87

Racine, July 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ARMETTA, Paul M., 72

Wheatland, July 16, Ascension Southeastern Wisconsin Hospital, Franklin, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

BISHOP, Michael H., 27

Racine, July 18, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CELESTE, William “Bill” E., 73

Racine, July 18, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CURTIS, Deacon Willie C., 85

Racine, July 18, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HENNINGFIELD, Joan M., 87

Dover, July 19, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

KONICEK, Carol Anne, 72

Sturtevant, July 19, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LULLING, Michael, 73

Burlington, July 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MCLEOD, James Franklin, 80

Mount Pleasant, July 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NELSON, Donna L., 80

Racine, July 19, Season’s Hospice Ignite Medical Resorts, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RUGH, Dennis C., 74

Racine, July 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

