Deaths: July 21, 2021

ALLEN, Levi “Bogie,” 87
Racine, July 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ARMETTA, Paul M., 72
Wheatland, July 16, Ascension Southeastern Wisconsin Hospital, Franklin, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
BISHOP, Michael H., 27
Racine, July 18, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CELESTE, William “Bill” E., 73
Racine, July 18, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CURTIS, Deacon Willie C., 85
Racine, July 18, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HENNINGFIELD, Joan M., 87
Dover, July 19, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
KONICEK, Carol Anne, 72
Sturtevant, July 19, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LULLING, Michael, 73
Burlington, July 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MCLEOD, James Franklin, 80
Mount Pleasant, July 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NELSON, Donna L., 80
Racine, July 19, Season’s Hospice Ignite Medical Resorts, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RUGH, Dennis C., 74
Racine, July 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.