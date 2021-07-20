Deaths: July 20, 2021

DOBSON, Richard L., 84
Waterford, July 18, Waterford Senior Living, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.
FENKL, Irmgard, 94
Racine, July 17, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NIELSEN, Patricia, 72
Racine, July 16, The Bay at Water’s Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RIO, Anthony “Tony” J., 86
Burlington, July 16, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.
THOMPSON, Joy M., 79
Racine, July 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WILLIAMS, Edward D., 38
Racine, July 16, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WULZ, Mary L., 90
Waterford, July 16, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.