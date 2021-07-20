 Skip to main content
Deaths: July 20, 2021
Deaths: July 20, 2021

DOBSON, Richard L., 84

Waterford, July 18, Waterford Senior Living, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.

FENKL, Irmgard, 94

Racine, July 17, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NIELSEN, Patricia, 72

Racine, July 16, The Bay at Water’s Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RIO, Anthony “Tony” J., 86

Burlington, July 16, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.

THOMPSON, Joy M., 79

Racine, July 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILLIAMS, Edward D., 38

Racine, July 16, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WULZ, Mary L., 90

Waterford, July 16, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

