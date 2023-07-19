BRUNNER, Lyndell, 72
Racine, July 10, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
FREEHLING, Gail, 83
Racine, July 15, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
FUERSTENAU, Miles J., 19
Mount Pleasant, July 13, in the Town of Brookfield, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GEYER, Wayne, 65
Racine, July 17, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LAFRANCE, Constance, 71
Racine, July 14, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.