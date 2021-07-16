 Skip to main content
Deaths: July 16, 2021
FOX, Arlene, 76

Bristol, July 14, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

FRIEND, Brian, 72

Union Grove, July 13, Season’s Hospice, Oak Creek, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

GIBSON, Finley, 6

Union Grove, July 12, Children’s Hospital, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

JONES, Bradford S., 69

Formerly of Racine, July 13, Grand Prairie Health and Rehab Center, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARKIEWICZ-BRAZEAU, Linda, 70

Union Grove, July 13, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

NIELSEN, Richard A., 88

Racine, July 11, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NYQUIST, Daniel E., 57

Pleasant Prairie, July 12, Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PATTERSON, Carol L., 72

Union Grove, July 15, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.

