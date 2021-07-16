Deaths: July 16, 2021

FOX, Arlene, 76
Bristol, July 14, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
FRIEND, Brian, 72
Union Grove, July 13, Season’s Hospice, Oak Creek, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
GIBSON, Finley, 6
Union Grove, July 12, Children’s Hospital, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
JONES, Bradford S., 69
Formerly of Racine, July 13, Grand Prairie Health and Rehab Center, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MARKIEWICZ-BRAZEAU, Linda, 70
Union Grove, July 13, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
NIELSEN, Richard A., 88
Racine, July 11, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NYQUIST, Daniel E., 57
Pleasant Prairie, July 12, Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PATTERSON, Carol L., 72
Union Grove, July 15, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.