BUHLER, Virginia, 100
Racine, June 28, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GRIFFITHS, Charlotte A., 92
Racine, June 28, at the Villa at Lincoln Park, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
LALOR, Julie, 65
Racine, June 26, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MCFADZEN, Patrick A., 51
Milwaukee, June 22, at Froedtert Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
RODRIGUEZ, Lizette D., 35
Racine, June 24, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WARREN, LuAnn, 72
Burlington, at her residence, Schuette- Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.