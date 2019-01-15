Try 1 month for 99¢

ANZALONE, Carmen, 82

Racine, Jan. 12, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HENKE, Gerald F., 85

Formerly of Racine, Jan. 5, Sun City West, Ariz., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ORTA, Linda L., 65

Racine, Jan. 12, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Jan. 15, 2019
