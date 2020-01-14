Deaths: Jan. 14, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Jan. 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRICKNER, Thomas J., 81

Lyons, Jan. 12, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

CHRISTMAN, Susan J., 71

Racine, Jan. 12, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KOSHEN, Jeri Lynn, 70

Racine, Jan. 11, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RICHARDS, Madeline I., 99

Jan. 12, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News