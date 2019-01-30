Try 1 month for 99¢

BAKER, Thomas K., 66

Racine, Jan. 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Jan. 30, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments