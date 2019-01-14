Try 1 month for 99¢

HODGES, Donald, 83

Burlington, Jan. 13, at Arbor View-Meridian Senior Living, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

LINDGREN, Carl J., 96

Arkdale, Wis., formerly of Racine, Jan. 12, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MULLINS WARD, Ranisha M., 37

Racine, Jan. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Jan. 14, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments