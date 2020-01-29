Deaths: Jan. 29, 2020
BENECKE, James T., 49

Racine, Jan. 27, at his residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BOUIKIDIS, Michael, 92

Racine, Jan. 27, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BURRILL, Christopher J., 68

Caledonia, Jan. 24, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DOBROWOLSKI,

Theodore R., 89

Racine, Jan. 27, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HUCKSTORF, Norma J., 91

Wind Lake, Jan. 23, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

KOSKA, Frank, 82

Franksville, Jan. 26, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LIESNER, Donald F., 85

Racine, Jan. 27, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WILLIAMS, Minnie, 50

Racine, Jan. 24, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

