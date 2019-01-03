Try 1 month for 99¢

GRACEFFA, Joseph R., 57

Waterford, Jan. 3 at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HELLESEN, Helene M., 72

Racine, Jan. 1 at Aurora St. Luke's in Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOFFMANN, Donald E., 84

Racine, Jan. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SWEENEY, David L., 88

Park Falls, formerly of Racine, Jan. 2, Park Falls, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

the life of: Deaths: Jan. 4, 2019
