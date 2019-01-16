Try 1 month for 99¢

NELSEN, Richard C. Jr., 79

Franksville, Jan. 15, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PORCARO, Michael, 58

Palm Springs, Calif., Jan. 5, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SEIFERT, James G., 70

Kenosha, Jan. 13, Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Deaths: Jan. 16, 2019
