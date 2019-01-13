ARIAS, Felix J., 39
Racine, Jan. 9, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
BALDUKAS, Nicholas P., 70
Racine, Jan. 12, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
COLANO, Vito, 90
Waterford, Jan. 11, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
FEDLER, Patricia, 72
Waterford, Jan. 12, The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
HANSEN, Carol L., 79
Racine, Dec. 29, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HOFFMAN, Elsie, 84
Racine, Dec. 19, Home Harbor Assisted Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
JOHNSON, Sylvester D. Jr., 36
Racine, Jan. 10, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KOSER, Ervin E., 90
Sturtevant, Jan. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STONE, Edward T., 85
Waterford, Jan. 23, Linden Court, Mukwonago, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
ZUNIGA, Alexa, 15
Racine, Jan. 10, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
