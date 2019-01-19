Try 1 month for 99¢

ANDERSON, Jeffrey R., 61

Racine, Jan. 17, Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BARFOTH, Pamela A., 60

Racine, Jan. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

FUMO, Mary A., 94

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HANCOCK, Robert E., 56

Racine, Jan. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HOLUB, Robert J., 89

Chetek, Jan. 16, at his residence, Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Inc., Rice Lake.

the life of: Deaths: Jan. 19, 2019
