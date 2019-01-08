Try 1 month for 99¢

KINSEY, Clifford J. “Bud,” 89

Burlington, Jan. 5, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

LALOR, Patricia L., 67

Jan. 5, Froedtert South Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MULLEN, Barbara J., 57

Racine, Jan. 4, at her residence, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.

WIELAND, Melinda S., 81

Cazanovia, Wis., Jan. 2, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Jan. 8, 2019
