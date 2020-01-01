Deaths: Jan. 1, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Jan. 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAIN, Carol J., 83

Racine, Dec. 31, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

COLEMAN, Taqisha M., 31

Racine, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph Hospital, Milwaukee Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HUNTER, Azeir

Divine, 9 months

Kenosha, Dec. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

LEWIS, Martha J., 93

Waterford, Dec. 31, at Waterford Senior Living, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

RAGAN, Audrey E., 87

Racine, Dec. 26, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

THOMSEN, Gary L., 66

Racine, Dec. 31, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WEND, Christina E., 59

Formerly of Racine, Dec. 25, at The Manor of Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News