Deaths: Jan. 1, 2020

CAIN, Carol J., 83
Racine, Dec. 31, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
COLEMAN, Taqisha M., 31
Racine, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph Hospital, Milwaukee Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
HUNTER, Azeir
Divine, 9 months
Kenosha, Dec. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
LEWIS, Martha J., 93
Waterford, Dec. 31, at Waterford Senior Living, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
RAGAN, Audrey E., 87
Racine, Dec. 26, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
THOMSEN, Gary L., 66
Racine, Dec. 31, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WEND, Christina E., 59
Formerly of Racine, Dec. 25, at The Manor of Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
